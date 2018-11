Australian shares are expected to open flat on Wednesday, with plunging oil prices expected to drag on energy stocks and offset possible gains in other sectors on renewed U.S.-China trade talks. Index futures fell 3 points to 5,829, a 5.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark shed 1.8 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose marginally in early trade. (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)