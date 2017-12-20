FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 20, 2017 / 9:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Aussie shares set to open lower post U.S. tax vote; NZ up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    December 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to
open lower on Wednesday, mirroring Wall Street after a
month-long rally leading up to the U.S. tax cut plan, passed by
Congress earlier in the day. 
    The U.S. House of Representatives gave final approval to the
bill, which Senate had already voted in favour of, sending it to
President Donald Trump for his signature.             
    Australian share price index futures          fell 19 points
to 6060, a 15.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark rose 0.1 percent on
Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1
percent by 2105 GMT.   
       

 (Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru)

