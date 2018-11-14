Financials
November 14, 2018 / 9:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Aussie shares set to open marginally up; NZ down

1 Min Read

    Nov 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open
slightly higher on Thursday after two sessions of heavy declines
as oil prices rose on prospects of output cuts.
    Financial shares         could come under pressure after
overnight losses among their U.S. peers.
    The local share price index futures          rose 9 points
to 5,749, a 16.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark fell 1.7 percent on
Wednesday.
   New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.3
percent in early trade.
          

 (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; editing by John
Stonestreet)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.