Aussie shares set to open marginally up; NZ down

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open slightly higher on Thursday after two sessions of heavy declines as oil prices rose on prospects of output cuts. Financial shares could come under pressure after overnight losses among their U.S. peers. The local share price index futures rose 9 points to 5,749, a 16.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.7 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)