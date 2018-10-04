Aussie shares set to slip as global risk appetite takes a hit; NZ falls

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to slip on Friday, as risk appetite fell in light of a massive selloff of U.S. Treasuries and hawkish speeches by U.S. Federal Reserve officials, sparking inflation concerns. Global markets fell as yields on the U.S. 10-year note hit multi-year peaks on positive economic data, propping up government bond yields in most countries and pushing stocks into the red. The local share price index futures fell 0.4 percent or 26 points to 6,151, a 27.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 0.4 percent at close. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 25.17 points or 0.3 percent to 9,232.01 at 2110 GMT. (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok; Editing by Sandra Maler)