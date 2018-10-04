FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 4, 2018 / 9:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

Aussie shares set to slip as global risk appetite takes a hit; NZ falls

1 Min Read

    Oct 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to slip on
Friday, as risk appetite fell in light of a massive selloff of
U.S. Treasuries and hawkish speeches by U.S. Federal Reserve
officials, sparking inflation concerns. 
    Global markets fell as yields on the U.S. 10-year note hit
multi-year peaks on positive economic data, propping up
government bond yields in most countries and pushing stocks into
the red.            
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.4
percent or 26 points to 6,151, a 27.3-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark gained
0.4 percent at close.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was down
25.17 points or 0.3 percent to 9,232.01 at 2110 GMT.

 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok; 
Editing by Sandra Maler)
