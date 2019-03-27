Aussie shares to open flat on global growth concerns; NZ up

March 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open little changed on Thursday as investors weigh the likelihood of a sharper global economic slowdown amid the persistent inversion of the U.S. Treasury yield curve. U.S. Treasury bond yields fell again on Wednesday, heightening fears of a possible recession in the world's biggest economy and leading to a weaker finish on Wall Street. The local share price index futures were flat by 2116 GMT, a 23-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ticked up 0.1 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent, or 15.49 points, to 9,714.38 in early trade. (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru, editing by G Crosse)