Aussie shares to open flat on global growth concerns; NZ up

    March 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open
little changed on Thursday as investors weigh the likelihood of
a sharper global economic slowdown amid the persistent inversion
of the U.S. Treasury yield curve.
     U.S. Treasury bond yields fell again on Wednesday,
heightening fears of a possible recession in the world's biggest
economy and leading to a weaker finish on Wall Street.     
    The local share price index futures          were flat by
2116 GMT, a 23-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. 
    The benchmark ticked up 0.1 percent on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.2
percent, or 15.49 points, to 9,714.38 in early trade. 

