Australia shares expected to edge higher; NZ up
September 28, 2017 / 9:17 PM / 21 days ago

Australia shares expected to edge higher; NZ up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Sept 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
higher on Friday, taking cues from Wall Street's higher close on
Thursday, while stronger copper prices and a recovery in gold
are expected to lend support to some materials stocks.
    The S&P posted a record on gains in McDonald's and
healthcare stocks, while investors continued to hope President
Donald Trump will be able to make progress on tax reform.     
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.25
percent or 14 points to 5,660, a 10.4 point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose
0.11 percent on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.28
percent to 7,938.120 by 2107 GMT.

 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)

