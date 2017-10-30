FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares expected to edge lower; NZ opens slightly higher
Sections
Featured
Prosecutor accuses fired Catalan leader of rebellion
Spain
Prosecutor accuses fired Catalan leader of rebellion
'Me Too' sparks conversation on sexual harassment
U.S.
'Me Too' sparks conversation on sexual harassment
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016: U.N.
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016: U.N.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 30, 2017 / 9:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares expected to edge lower; NZ opens slightly higher

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    By Aaron Saldanha
    Oct. 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
mildly lower on Tuesday, tracking a pullback on Wall Street due
to uncertainty regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's former
campaign manager being charged with money laundering, and weaker
iron ore prices.
     U.S. stocks slipped 0.32 percent        on the news of Paul
Manafort being charged in the federal probe over Russian
influence in the 2016 Presidential election. The Nasdaq        
gave up gains to close marginally lower after touching an
intraday record high.     
    The most-active iron ore contract for January delivery on
the Dalian Commodity Exchange           closed 3.3 percent lower
on Monday, due to the Chinese government enforcing limits on
steel production to combat Beijing's winter fog.           
    The local share price index futures          were flat at
5,900, a 19.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1
percent, or 8.8 points, in early trade to 8,152.79.
    

 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by XX)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.