Australia shares expected to edge lower; NZ opens slightly higher

By Aaron Saldanha Oct. 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open mildly lower on Tuesday, tracking a pullback on Wall Street due to uncertainty regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's former campaign manager being charged with money laundering, and weaker iron ore prices. U.S. stocks slipped 0.32 percent on the news of Paul Manafort being charged in the federal probe over Russian influence in the 2016 Presidential election. The Nasdaq gave up gains to close marginally lower after touching an intraday record high. The most-active iron ore contract for January delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed 3.3 percent lower on Monday, due to the Chinese government enforcing limits on steel production to combat Beijing's winter fog. The local share price index futures were flat at 5,900, a 19.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent, or 8.8 points, in early trade to 8,152.79. (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by XX)