Australia shares expected to gain on Friday; NZ steady

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set for a strong start on Friday, taking a cue from Wall Street which was boosted by gains in Wal-Mart and technology shares. Basic materials stocks, the second biggest sector on the benchmark index by market capitalization, stand to gain from iron ore prices that climbed 2.09 percent on the Dalian Commodity Exchange . The local share price index futures climbed 0.7 percent, or 42 points to 5993, a 49.489-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was steady or 2.85 points higher to 8037.55 in early trade. (Reporting by Nicole Pinto in Bengaluru)