FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares expected to perk up, NZ flat
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 24, 2017 / 9:10 PM / 25 days ago

Australia shares expected to perk up, NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Sept 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to pick
up on Monday backed by firm oil prices and a positive finish
last week on Wall Street.
    Oil prices ended about 1 percent higher on Friday as OPEC
members said they may wait till January to make a decision about
the extension of output cuts.      
    Wall Street ended marginally higher on Friday as worries
about Washington's latest healthcare legislation proposal lost
steam.     
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.123
percent, or 7 points, to 5,679, a 3.1-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose
0.5 percent on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was flat in
early trade.
    

 (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.