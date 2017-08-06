FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares expected to rebound; NZ down
August 6, 2017 / 10:27 PM / 2 months ago

Australia shares expected to rebound; NZ down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Aug 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Monday
following three sessions of losses, tracking a strong close from Wall Street in
the previous session on higher than expected July jobs data.
    Material stocks are also expected to benefit from higher commodity prices.
                        
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.42 percent, or 24 points
to 5,684, a 36.58-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. 
    The benchmark closed 0.3 percent lower on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.1 percent, or 4.99
points, to 7,741.13 at 2206 GMT. 
    

 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)

