FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
September 18, 2018 / 10:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares expected to rebound, NZ flat

1 Min Read

    Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
higher on Wednesday, as commodity stocks are seen to rise on the
back of firm metals and oil prices.
    China's steel and iron ore prices finished trading up more
than 1 percent on Tuesday, while copper prices rallied as
investors brushed aside woes over Sino-U.S. trade
tensions                 
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.45
percent or 28 points to 6,195, a 33.5-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell
0.4 percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell
marginally to 0.01 percent at 2206 GMT. Data on the country's
second quarter gross domestic product (GDP) is due later in the
day. New Zealand's economic growth is expected to have
accelerated in the second quarter, a Reuters poll
showed.            
    
    
    
    
       

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.