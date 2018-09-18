Australia shares expected to rebound, NZ flat

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open higher on Wednesday, as commodity stocks are seen to rise on the back of firm metals and oil prices. China's steel and iron ore prices finished trading up more than 1 percent on Tuesday, while copper prices rallied as investors brushed aside woes over Sino-U.S. trade tensions The local share price index futures rose 0.45 percent or 28 points to 6,195, a 33.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.4 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell marginally to 0.01 percent at 2206 GMT. Data on the country's second quarter gross domestic product (GDP) is due later in the day. New Zealand's economic growth is expected to have accelerated in the second quarter, a Reuters poll showed. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)