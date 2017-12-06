FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares expected to rise; NZ rebounds
December 6, 2017 / 9:22 PM / in 2 hours

Australia shares expected to rise; NZ rebounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Dec 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen edging higher
at open on Thursday before the release of October trade balance
data later in the session.
    A Reuters poll sees it posting a surplus of A$1.38 billion
in October.
    Energy stocks, however, may face some pressure due to
weakness in oil.      
    The local share price index futures          was up 0.27
percent, or 16 points at 5,967, a 21.3-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark ended
Wednesday down 0.4 percent.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was up 0.2
percent, or 14.67 points, to 8,145.53 at 2106 GMT after posting
three straight losing sessions.

 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru)

