Australia shares expected to slip; NZ rises

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to fall at Tuesday's open, tracking weakening metal prices on the London Metal Exchange. Copper fell 1.6 percent on Monday, while nickel ended 2.3 percent lower. Australian share price index futures fell about 0.6 percent, or 34 points, to 5,869, a 72.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark added 0.6 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent in early trade, helped by consumer staples and health care stocks. The biggest prop to the index was a2 Milk Company Ltd , which rose as much as 1.3 percent. The country reports fortnightly milk auction data later in the day. (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)