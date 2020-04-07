Australia shares likely to dip at open, NZ up

April 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open lower on Wednesday as warnings of an economic slump and a spike in unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic dampened sentiment, overshadowing early signs of a slowdown in fatalities and new cases across some global hot spots. The local share price index futures fell 1%, a 62.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark declined 0.7% in the previous session. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% in early trade. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)