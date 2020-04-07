Financials
Australia shares likely to dip at open, NZ up

    April 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
lower on Wednesday as warnings of an economic slump and a spike
in unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic dampened
sentiment, overshadowing early signs of a slowdown in fatalities
and new cases across some global hot spots.
    The local share price index futures          fell 1%, a
62.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark declined 0.7% in the previous session.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.4%
in early trade.
    
       

