Australia shares likely to dip; NZ falls

April 12 (Reuters) - Australia shares are likely to open lower on Thursday, tracking losses on Wall Street as possible U.S. military action against Syria fanned investor concerns about geopolitical risks, and the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting sparked worries about a more hawkish view on interest rate increases. The local share price index futures fell 10 points to 5,798.0,a 30.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slid half a percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri)