April 11, 2018 / 10:13 PM / in 4 hours

Australia shares likely to dip; NZ falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    April 12 (Reuters) - Australia shares are likely to open
lower on Thursday, tracking losses on Wall Street as possible
U.S. military action against Syria fanned investor concerns
about geopolitical risks, and the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting
sparked worries about a more hawkish view on interest rate
increases.
    The local share price index futures          fell 10 points
to 5,798.0,a 30.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark slid half a percent on
Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.2
percent in early trade.     

 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri)
