May 21, 2020 / 10:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares likely to edge lower at open on deepening Sino-U.S. tensions

    May 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open
marginally lower on Friday as rising tensions between China and
the United States weighed on risk sentiment, dragging Wall
Street down overnight.
    U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington would react
strongly if Beijing imposes national security laws for Hong Kong
in view of last year's pro-democracy protests, sowing doubts
over their Phase 1 trade deal.             
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.1%, a
13.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark slipped 0.41% on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.5%
by 2215 GMT.

