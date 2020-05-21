Australia shares likely to edge lower at open on deepening Sino-U.S. tensions

May 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open marginally lower on Friday as rising tensions between China and the United States weighed on risk sentiment, dragging Wall Street down overnight. U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington would react strongly if Beijing imposes national security laws for Hong Kong in view of last year's pro-democracy protests, sowing doubts over their Phase 1 trade deal. The local share price index futures fell 0.1%, a 13.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slipped 0.41% on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% by 2215 GMT. (Reporting by Arpit Nayak in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)