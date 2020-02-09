Australia shares likely to edge up at open, NZ slips

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open marginally higher on Monday as sentiment remains tepid amid rising worries about the economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak even as the country battles with extreme weather conditions. The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, a 60.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.4% on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell about 0.3% by 2108 GMT. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)