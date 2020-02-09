Financials
February 9, 2020 / 9:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares likely to edge up at open, NZ slips

1 Min Read

    Feb 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
marginally higher on Monday as sentiment remains tepid amid
rising worries about the economic impact from the coronavirus
outbreak even as the country battles with extreme weather
conditions.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.1%, a
60.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 0.4% on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell about
0.3% by 2108 GMT.

 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below