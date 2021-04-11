Australia shares likely to edge up; NZ gains

April 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open marginally higher on Monday, tracking positive cues from Wall Street, which closed at record highs on Friday. The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, a 15.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark snapped a five-day rally on Friday to close 0.1% lower. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.2% to 12,593.60 points in early trade. (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)