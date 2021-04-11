Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Australia shares likely to edge up; NZ gains

By Reuters Staff

    April 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
marginally higher on Monday, tracking positive cues from Wall
Street, which closed at record highs on Friday.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.1%, a
15.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark snapped a five-day rally on Friday to close
0.1% lower.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was up 0.2%
to 12,593.60 points in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)
