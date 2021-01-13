Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Australia shares likely to edge up, NZ rises

By Reuters Staff

    Jan 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen inching higher
on Thursday, with investors putting off big bets as they await
potential impeachment proceedings against U.S. President Donald
Trump and look ahead to the earnings season.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.1%, a
64.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark gained 0.1% on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.6%
to 13,203.25 points by 2121 GMT.

 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by David
Gregorio)
