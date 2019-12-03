Financials
December 3, 2019 / 9:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares likely to extend losses, NZ down

    Dec 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on
Wednesday, extending losses amid concerns a deal to end the
U.S.-China trade war might not come until after the November
2020 U.S. elections.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.8%, a
68.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark on Tuesday fell 2.2%, posting its biggest
daily drop in two months after U.S. President Donald Trump
restored tariffs on imports from Brazil and Argentina.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.3%
in early trade.
    
       

