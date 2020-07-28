Market News
July 28, 2020 / 10:24 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares likely to extend losses, NZ flat

    July 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open
lower on Wednesday, tracking losses on Wall Street and in global
equities, as an impasse in U.S. economic stimulus negotiations
dented sentiment.
    MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe                 shed
0.37%, while on Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite        
dropped 1.3%.
    Australia's local share price index futures          fell
0.4%, a 60.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark declined 0.4% to 6,020.50 points at
the close of trade on Tuesday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was flat in
early trade. 

 (Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan
Oatis)
