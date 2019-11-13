Financials
November 13, 2019 / 9:34 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares likely to inch higher; NZ dips

1 Min Read

    Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to edge
higher on Thursday as upbeat comments from U.S. Federal Reserve
Chair Jerome Powell on the U.S. economy is expected to ease
worries of a global slowdown, but fears concerning the Sino-U.S
trade deal may cap gains.
    Powell emphasized that even after a year in which many
market analysts saw a rising risk of a U.S. recession, the Fed's
outlook is for continued growth.            
    Meanwhile, Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that
U.S.-China trade negotiations had "hit a snag" over farm
purchases, with China not wanting a deal that looks one-sided in
the favor of the United States.             
    The local share price index futures          edged 0.3%
higher, a 9.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark fell 0.8% on Wednesday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.1%
by 2105 GMT.

 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)
