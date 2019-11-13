Australia shares likely to inch higher; NZ dips

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to edge higher on Thursday as upbeat comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on the U.S. economy is expected to ease worries of a global slowdown, but fears concerning the Sino-U.S trade deal may cap gains. Powell emphasized that even after a year in which many market analysts saw a rising risk of a U.S. recession, the Fed's outlook is for continued growth. Meanwhile, Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that U.S.-China trade negotiations had "hit a snag" over farm purchases, with China not wanting a deal that looks one-sided in the favor of the United States. The local share price index futures edged 0.3% higher, a 9.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.8% on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% by 2105 GMT. (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)