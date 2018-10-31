Financials
Australia shares likely to inch up; NZ flat

    Nov 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open slightly
higher on Thursday, tracking Wall Street which surged overnight
on strong earnings, but gains are likely to be capped by a fall
in commodity prices.
    Investors are also waiting for key trade data due to be
released later in the day.
    The local share price index futures          rose about 0.4
percent, a 6.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark closed 0.4 percent higher on
Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was little
changed in early trade.

