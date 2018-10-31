Australia shares likely to inch up; NZ flat

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open slightly higher on Thursday, tracking Wall Street which surged overnight on strong earnings, but gains are likely to be capped by a fall in commodity prices. Investors are also waiting for key trade data due to be released later in the day. The local share price index futures rose about 0.4 percent, a 6.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was little changed in early trade. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)