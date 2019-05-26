Australia shares likely to open flat; New Zealand steady

May 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open steady on Monday as investors await developments in the Sino-U.S. trade war, while trade is likely to be thin with bourses in the United States and United Kingdom closed for public holidays. The local share price index futures fell 0.03% or 2 points to 6,462, a 6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slipped 0.6% on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down by 0.01% at 2206 GMT. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)