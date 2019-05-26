Financials
May 26, 2019 / 10:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares likely to open flat; New Zealand steady

1 Min Read

    May 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
steady on Monday as investors await developments in the
Sino-U.S. trade war, while trade is likely to be thin with
bourses in the United States and United Kingdom closed for
public holidays.   
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.03% or 2
points to 6,462, a 6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark slipped 0.6% on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was down by
0.01% at 2206 GMT.

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)
(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)
