Financials
February 18, 2019 / 9:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares likely to open flat; NZ inches lower

1 Min Read

    Feb 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to be
unchanged on Tuesday in the absence of a Wall Street lead due to
a U.S. market holiday. 
    The country's central bank is expected to release minutes
from its latest policy meeting, with investors eyeing comments
since the bank shifted to a neutral policy stance. 
    The local share price index futures          were nearly
flat, at a 37.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark closed 0.4 percent higher on
Monday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was
marginally lower in early trade.

 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom
Brown)
