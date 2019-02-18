Australia shares likely to open flat; NZ inches lower

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to be unchanged on Tuesday in the absence of a Wall Street lead due to a U.S. market holiday. The country's central bank is expected to release minutes from its latest policy meeting, with investors eyeing comments since the bank shifted to a neutral policy stance. The local share price index futures were nearly flat, at a 37.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.4 percent higher on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was marginally lower in early trade. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown)