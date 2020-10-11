Australia shares likely to open flat; NZ rises

FILE PHOTO: A board displaying stock prices is seen at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in Sydney, Australia, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

(Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open flat on Monday, having posted their best week in six months last week, as investors await developments on U.S. stimulus talks and local earnings and production results.

The local share price index futures YAPcm1 fell 0.08% as of 2123 GMT, an 11.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO close. The benchmark was largely flat on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.24% to 12,309.7 in early trade.