Australia shares likely to open flat; NZ slips

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open little changed on Wednesday as wary investors brace themselves ahead of a Dec. 15 deadline for a new round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods. Markets await concrete headlines from either Washington or Beijing to gain clarity on the direction of the protracted trade dispute that has taken a heavy toll on global economic growth. The local share price index futures dipped 0.05%, a 7.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.3% on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% in early trade. (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru)