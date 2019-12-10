Financials
Australia shares likely to open flat; NZ slips

    Dec 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open
little changed on Wednesday as wary investors brace themselves
ahead of a Dec. 15 deadline for a new round of U.S. tariffs on
Chinese goods. 
    Markets await concrete headlines from either Washington or
Beijing to gain clarity on the direction of the protracted trade
dispute that has taken a heavy toll on global economic growth. 
    The local share price index futures          dipped 0.05%, a
7.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 0.3% on Tuesday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.2%
in early trade.

 (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
