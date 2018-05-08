FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 10:21 PM / in an hour

Australia shares likely to open flat; NZ steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Australian shares are set to open flat on Wednesday, in line
with Wall Street that ended little changed overnight after U.S.
President Donald Trump said the United States would exit the
Iran nuclear deal, while oil stocks are seen rising on a
recovery in oil prices.
    However, the investors are expected to assess the outcome of
Australia's federal budget released on Tuesday.            
    The share price index futures          rose 0.08 percent or
5 points to 6,082, a 9.9-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent
on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.02
percent in early trade.

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)
