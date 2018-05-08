Australia shares likely to open flat; NZ steady

Australian shares are set to open flat on Wednesday, in line with Wall Street that ended little changed overnight after U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States would exit the Iran nuclear deal, while oil stocks are seen rising on a recovery in oil prices. However, the investors are expected to assess the outcome of Australia's federal budget released on Tuesday. The share price index futures rose 0.08 percent or 5 points to 6,082, a 9.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.02 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)