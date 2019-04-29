Financials
April 29, 2019 / 10:26 PM / in 2 hours

Australia shares likely to open flat; NZ up

1 Min Read

    April 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
little changed on Tuesday with investors likely to remain
cautious ahead of bank earnings later this week and China's
manufacturing data for April.
    China's factory activity is expected to have expanded
slightly in April, with stimulus provided by the government to
support economic growth boosting the manufacturing sector.
            
    The local share price index futures          fell
marginally, an 18.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark fell 0.4 percent on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.13
percent in early trade.

 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru
Editing by Matthew Lewis)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
