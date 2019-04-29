Australia shares likely to open flat; NZ up

April 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open little changed on Tuesday with investors likely to remain cautious ahead of bank earnings later this week and China's manufacturing data for April. China's factory activity is expected to have expanded slightly in April, with stimulus provided by the government to support economic growth boosting the manufacturing sector. The local share price index futures fell marginally, an 18.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.4 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.13 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)