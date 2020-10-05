Australia shares likely to open higher ahead of budget, central bank meet

FILE PHOTO: A board displaying stock prices is seen at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in Sydney, Australia, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

us(Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open higher on Tuesday, ahead of a central bank policy meet and the federal budget, and tracking a robust Wall Street on renewed stimulus hopes in the U.S. and an improvement in President Donald Trump’s health.

The local share price index futures YAPcm1 rose 0.4% at 21:25 GMT, a 10.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO close. The benchmark rose 2.6% on Monday.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.5% to 11,958.1, in early trade.