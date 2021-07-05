Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Australia shares likely to open higher before RBA meeting

By Reuters Staff

    July 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
on Tuesday, ahead of an important domestic central bank meeting
that may see its cash rate stay at a record low, and as robust
commodity prices will likely lend weight to miners and energy
stocks.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.26%, a
67-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark closed flat on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was largely
flat in early trade.

