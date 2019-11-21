Australia shares likely to open higher; NZ down

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open higher on Friday, set to snap two sessions of losses, with energy stocks expected to buoy the index, while positive news on the Sino-U.S. trade front may also lift investor sentiment. China will strive to reach an initial trade agreement with the United States, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday. The Wall Street Journal, citing sources, reported that China had invited top U.Ṣ. trade negotiators for a new round of talks in Beijing. Australia's share price index futures rose 0.6%, a 37.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.7% on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% by 2101 GMT. (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)