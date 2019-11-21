Financials
November 21, 2019 / 9:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares likely to open higher; NZ down

    Nov 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open
higher on Friday, set to snap two sessions of losses, with
energy stocks expected to buoy the index, while positive news on
the Sino-U.S. trade front may also lift investor sentiment. 
    China will strive to reach an initial trade agreement with
the United States, the Chinese commerce ministry said on
Thursday. The Wall Street Journal, citing sources, reported that
China had invited top U.Ṣ. trade negotiators for a new round of
talks in Beijing.             
    Australia's share price index futures          rose 0.6%, a
37.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 0.7% on Thursday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.1%
by 2101 GMT.

 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; editing by Grant
McCool)
