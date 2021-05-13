Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Australia shares likely to open higher; NZ edges up

    May 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
on Friday after falling for three straight sessions, tracking a
rebound on Wall Street as investors snapped up technology stocks
while worries about rising inflation eased.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.7%, a
37.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark closed lower on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.4%
to 12,478.68 in early trade.

 (Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Chang)
