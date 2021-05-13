Australia shares likely to open higher; NZ edges up

May 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Friday after falling for three straight sessions, tracking a rebound on Wall Street as investors snapped up technology stocks while worries about rising inflation eased. The local share price index futures rose 0.7%, a 37.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed lower on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% to 12,478.68 in early trade. (Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)