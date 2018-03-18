Australia shares likely to open higher; NZ inches up

March 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open higher on Monday, with financials leading the gains, helped by U.S. stocks that ended higher last week and a jump in oil prices. The local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent, or 27 points, to 5.974, a 24.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.5 percent up on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched up in early trade. (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King)