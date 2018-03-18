FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 18, 2018 / 9:16 PM / in a day

Australia shares likely to open higher; NZ inches up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    March 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
higher on Monday, with financials leading the gains, helped by
U.S. stocks that ended higher last week and a jump in oil
prices. 
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.5
percent, or 27 points, to 5.974, a 24.6-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark ended
0.5 percent up on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         inched up
in early trade. 

 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru, editing by Larry
King)
