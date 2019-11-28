Financials
November 28, 2019 / 9:07 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Australia shares likely to open higher; NZ rises

1 Min Read

    Nov 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to rise for
a sixth straight session on Friday after underwhelming domestic
economic data fuelled prospects for further monetary policy
easing by the central bank.             
    However, trading volumes might be low as Wall Street stock
markets were closed for a Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. 
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.4%, a
33-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark closed up 0.2% in the previous session,
pulling back from record levels touched earlier in the day. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         up 0.3% by
2102 GMT.
    

 (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; 
Editing by Sandra Maler)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below