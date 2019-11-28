Australia shares likely to open higher; NZ rises

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to rise for a sixth straight session on Friday after underwhelming domestic economic data fuelled prospects for further monetary policy easing by the central bank. However, trading volumes might be low as Wall Street stock markets were closed for a Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 33-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed up 0.2% in the previous session, pulling back from record levels touched earlier in the day. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index up 0.3% by 2102 GMT. (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)