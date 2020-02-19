Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ rises

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open higher on Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street, boosted by hopes of policy stimulus from China in the wake of growing fears about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 41.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished 0.4% higher on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose about 0.4% by 2126 GMT. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)