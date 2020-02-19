Financials
Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ rises

    Feb 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open
higher on Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street, boosted by
hopes of policy stimulus from China in the wake of growing fears
about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.2%, a
41.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark finished 0.4% higher on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose about
0.4% by 2126 GMT.

