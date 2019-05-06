Financials
Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ up

    May 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open
higher on Tuesday, taking cues from a recovery on Wall Street as
investors remain hopeful of an eventual trade deal between China
and the United States, while Australia's rate decision
announcement later in the day  could weigh on sentiment. 
    A slim majority of economists polled by Reuters expects the
central bank to keep rates at a record low although calls for a
rate cut have grown louder after disappointingly weak
first-quarter inflation.             
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.4
percent, an 8.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark fell 0.8 percent on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1
percent in early trade.

