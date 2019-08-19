Financials
August 19, 2019 / 10:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ up

1 Min Read

    Aug 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to extend
gains into a second session on Tuesday as hopes of fresh
stimulus measures by major economies to counter recession fears
are likely to attract investors to riskier assets.
    China's central bank unveiled a key interest rate reform on
Saturday to help steer borrowing costs lower for companies and
support a slowing economy that has been hurt by a trade war with
the United States.                 
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.2% to
6440, a 27.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark rose 1% on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.3%
to 10,737.15 in early trade.

 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru
Editing by Matthew Lewis)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below