Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ up

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to extend gains into a second session on Tuesday as hopes of fresh stimulus measures by major economies to counter recession fears are likely to attract investors to riskier assets. China's central bank unveiled a key interest rate reform on Saturday to help steer borrowing costs lower for companies and support a slowing economy that has been hurt by a trade war with the United States. The local share price index futures rose 0.2% to 6440, a 27.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1% on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 10,737.15 in early trade. (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)