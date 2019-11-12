Australia shares likely to open higher; NZ up

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open higher on Wednesday with higher iron ore prices expected to support gains among miners, while lack of details about the Sino-U.S. trade talks in U.S. President Donald Trump's speech overnight may cap gains. Trump in his speech to The Economic Club of New York on Tuesday said U.S. and Chinese negotiators were "close" to a "phase one" trade deal, but offered no new details on the negotiations. The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 12-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.3% on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index had risen 0.2% by 2108 GMT ahead of the central bank's rate decision. (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru)