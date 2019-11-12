Financials
Australia shares likely to open higher; NZ up

    Nov 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open
higher on Wednesday with higher iron ore prices expected to
support gains among miners, while lack of details about the
Sino-U.S. trade talks in U.S. President Donald Trump's speech
overnight may cap gains. 
    Trump in his speech to The Economic Club of New York on
Tuesday said U.S. and Chinese negotiators were "close" to a
"phase one" trade deal, but offered no new details on the
negotiations.                
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.3%, a
12-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 0.3% on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         had risen
0.2% by 2108 GMT ahead of the central bank's rate decision.
    

 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru)
