Financials
February 6, 2020 / 9:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ up nearly 1%

1 Min Read

    Feb 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
for a third straight session on Friday as investors draw
confidence from Wall Street gains and put faith in China's
ability to curb economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak.
    The local share price index futures          rose about
0.2%, a 56.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark gained 1.05% in the previous
session.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose about
0.9% by 2107 GMT, reopening after a holiday on Thursday.

 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru
Editing by Chris Reese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below