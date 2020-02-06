Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ up nearly 1%

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher for a third straight session on Friday as investors draw confidence from Wall Street gains and put faith in China's ability to curb economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak. The local share price index futures rose about 0.2%, a 56.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 1.05% in the previous session. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose about 0.9% by 2107 GMT, reopening after a holiday on Thursday. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)