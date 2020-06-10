Australia shares likely to open lower, NZ down

June 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to fall at open on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave a bleak outlook for the economy, while the mining sector will likely be weighed by a drop in iron ore prices. Policymakers reassured investors of their support for the U.S. economy but projected a 6.5% decline in gross domestic product this year. The local share price index futures fell 1.1%, a 85.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark edged up 0.1% on Wednesday in its seventh straight session of gains. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% in early trade. (Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)