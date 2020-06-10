Financials
Australia shares likely to open lower, NZ down

    June 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to fall at
open on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave a bleak
outlook for the economy, while the mining sector will likely be
weighed by a drop in iron ore prices.
    Policymakers reassured investors of their support for the
U.S. economy but projected a 6.5% decline in gross domestic
product this year.             
    The local share price index futures          fell 1.1%, a
85.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark edged up 0.1% on Wednesday in its seventh
straight session of gains.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.4%
in early trade. 
    

