Australia shares likely to open lower; NZ falls

By Reuters Staff

Australian shares are set to drop at the open on Tuesday, taking
cues from Wall Street, which closed lower overnight as inflation
fears prompted a sell-off in growth-focused tech stocks.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.7%, a
76.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose to record closing highs on Monday.
    Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50
index         fell 0.08% to 12,648.95 in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)
