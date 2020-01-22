Financials
January 22, 2020 / 9:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares likely to open lower, NZ flat

    Jan 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to fall at open
on Thursday as a slump in oil prices overnight are likely to
weigh on heavyweight energy stocks.
    Oil prices fell more than 2% on Wednesday as a market
surplus forecast by the International Energy Agency (IEA) and
demand worries amid the outbreak of a virus in China outweighed
concern over disruptions to Libya's crude output.      
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.2%, a
71.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 0.9% on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was little
changed as of 2109 GMT.
    
       

