Australia shares likely to open lower, NZ flat

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to fall at open on Thursday as a slump in oil prices overnight are likely to weigh on heavyweight energy stocks. Oil prices fell more than 2% on Wednesday as a market surplus forecast by the International Energy Agency (IEA) and demand worries amid the outbreak of a virus in China outweighed concern over disruptions to Libya's crude output. The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 71.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.9% on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was little changed as of 2109 GMT. (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)