Australia shares likely to open lower, NZ rises

By Reuters Staff

    July 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open on
Thursday on a weaker note, amid lockdowns in various parts of
the country to limit the spread of the highly infectious Delta
variant.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.1%, a
96-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 0.2% on Wednesday.  
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1%
in early trading.     
       

 (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; editing by Diane
Craft)
