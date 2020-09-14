Australia shares likely to open lower, NZ rises

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open lower on Tuesday as caution set in ahead of key global central bank meetings this week, with rising political tensions with China, Australia's largest trading partner, weighing on sentiment. The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 6.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 0.7% on Monday. Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% in early trade. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)