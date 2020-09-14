Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Australia Market Report

Australia shares likely to open lower, NZ rises

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Sept 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open
lower on Tuesday as caution set in ahead of key global central
bank meetings this week, with rising political tensions with
China, Australia's largest trading partner, weighing on
sentiment.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.2%, a
6.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark gained 0.7% on Monday.
    Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50
index         rose 0.4% in early trade.
    

 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up