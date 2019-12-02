Financials
December 2, 2019 / 9:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares likely to open lower; NZ slips

1 Min Read

    Dec 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to decline
heavily on Tuesday as fresh trade worries dampened investor
appetite after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would restore
tariffs on steel imported from Brazil and Argentina.
    The local share price index futures          fell 1.2%, an
81.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark had finished 0.2% higher on Monday, having
gained in six of the last seven sessions.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell about
0.3% in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru, Editing by
Rosalba O'Brien)
