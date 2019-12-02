Australia shares likely to open lower; NZ slips

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to decline heavily on Tuesday as fresh trade worries dampened investor appetite after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would restore tariffs on steel imported from Brazil and Argentina. The local share price index futures fell 1.2%, an 81.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark had finished 0.2% higher on Monday, having gained in six of the last seven sessions. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell about 0.3% in early trade. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)