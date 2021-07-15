Australia shares likely to open marginally lower, NZ rises

Australian shares are set to marginally drop at the open on Friday, weighed by lockdowns in major cities like Sydney and Melbourne, while higher gold and copper prices are expected to aid local miners. The local share price index futures fell 0.08%, a 98.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.3% lower on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% in early trading. (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)