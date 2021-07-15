Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Australia shares likely to open marginally lower, NZ rises

By Reuters Staff

Australian shares are set to marginally drop at the open on
Friday, weighed by lockdowns in major cities like Sydney and
Melbourne, while higher gold and copper prices are expected to
aid local miners. 
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.08%, a
98.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark closed 0.3% lower on Thursday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1%
in early trading. 

 (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)
