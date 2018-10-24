FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2018 / 9:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares likely to open more than 1 pct lower; NZ falls big

    Oct 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to drop more
than 1 percent at the open on Thursday, in line with the
overnight Wall Street sell-off. 
    U.S. stocks tumbled on Wednesday, confirming a correction
for the Nasdaq and erasing the Dow and S&P 500's gains for the
year, as disappointing forecasts from chipmakers and weak home
sales data fuelled worries about economic and profit growth.
    
    The local share price index futures          fell 1.6
percent, a 129-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark closed 0.2 percent lower on
Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 1.1
percent in early trade.

 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by
Tom Brown)
