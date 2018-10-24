Australia shares likely to open more than 1 pct lower; NZ falls big

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to drop more than 1 percent at the open on Thursday, in line with the overnight Wall Street sell-off. U.S. stocks tumbled on Wednesday, confirming a correction for the Nasdaq and erasing the Dow and S&P 500's gains for the year, as disappointing forecasts from chipmakers and weak home sales data fuelled worries about economic and profit growth. The local share price index futures fell 1.6 percent, a 129-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.1 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown)