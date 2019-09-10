Australia shares likely to open slightly higher on gains by iron ore miners

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open slightly higher on Wednesday, helped by gains in iron ore miners that will likely offset declines in tech and energy stocks. Chinese iron ore futures rose on Tuesday on expectations of more economic stimulus measures from the government that would boost steel demand. The local share price index futures rose 0.257%, a 19.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.5% on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell about 0.1% in early trade. (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)