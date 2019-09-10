Financials
September 10, 2019 / 10:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares likely to open slightly higher on gains by iron ore miners

1 Min Read

    Sept 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
slightly higher on Wednesday, helped by gains in iron ore miners
that will likely offset declines in tech and energy stocks.
    Chinese iron ore futures rose on Tuesday on expectations of
more economic stimulus measures from the government that would
boost steel demand.           
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.257%, a
19.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 0.5% on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell about
0.1% in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)
