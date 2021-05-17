Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Australia shares likely to open up on oil, gold boost; NZ rises marginally

    May 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open
higher on Tuesday, with energy stocks expected to track rising
oil prices higher, while a jump in bullion prices is set to
benefit domestic gold stocks.  
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.2%, a
6.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark closed 0.1% higher on Monday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1%
to 12,420.13 in early trading. 

 (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Chang)
